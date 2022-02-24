Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,071 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $25,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.