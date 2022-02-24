Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

