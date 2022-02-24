M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,849 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 2.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 373,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,379,131. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

