Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 326,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,761. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.