Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.