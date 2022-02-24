Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.12. 1,256,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

