Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vale by 20.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Vale stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,721,465. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

