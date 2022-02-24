Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

