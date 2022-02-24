Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $163.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.14, but opened at $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 27,398 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

