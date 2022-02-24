NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,572.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $255,011.66 and approximately $1,572.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,306.01 or 0.03608733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00110199 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 195 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

