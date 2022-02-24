New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

