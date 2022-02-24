Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $84.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of RVLV opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

