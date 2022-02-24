WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.
NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.
About WM Technology (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.