WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

