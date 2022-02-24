$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to report sales of $141.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $579.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $585.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $575.24 million, with estimates ranging from $506.45 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

AMRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. 133,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,429. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amarin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

