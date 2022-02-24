Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $111.77

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 86,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.