Vigilare Wealth Management Has $505,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.20. 2,256,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,198,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

