Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.34

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 42808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 699,025 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

