Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $216.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $163.12 and a one year high of $220.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

