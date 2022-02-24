Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Range Resources accounts for about 0.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

