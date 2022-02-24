Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,102 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $50,930,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

