Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

