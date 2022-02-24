Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,063,000 after acquiring an additional 182,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,163. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.