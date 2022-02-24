Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.20. 99,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.