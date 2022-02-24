Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

