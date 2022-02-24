XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.29. 13,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

