TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.96. 239,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

