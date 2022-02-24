Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 21,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,444. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

