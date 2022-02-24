Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 21,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,444. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
About Delek US (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
