Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.05. 85,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

