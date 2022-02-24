Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,179. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $313.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.