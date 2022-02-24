Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 103,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

