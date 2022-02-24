Dusk Network Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $117.40 million and $42.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

