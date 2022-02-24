Crown (CRW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $916.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Crown has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $738,855.52 and approximately $916.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,724.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.00760204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00218042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025945 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,139,664 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.