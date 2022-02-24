Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$61.30. 33,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

