Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 388,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 2,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,286. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

