Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.54

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 38403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 391,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.