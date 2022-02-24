Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.54

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 38403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 391,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

