Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NDSN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.52. 930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nordson by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nordson by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nordson by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

