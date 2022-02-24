ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.27.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ANSYS stock opened at $282.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

