Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXAS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. 19,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $140.85.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $127,187.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,111 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

