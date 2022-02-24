PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

