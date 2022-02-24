Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928,514 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Convey Holding Parent were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,022. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33.

CNVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

