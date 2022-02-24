Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,288. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65.

