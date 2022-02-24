Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.79 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

