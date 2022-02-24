Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.90. 8,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

