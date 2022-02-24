Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 269,148 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,298,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 104,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 16,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

