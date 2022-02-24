Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $130.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

