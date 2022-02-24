Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Boosted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after buying an additional 231,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,933,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

