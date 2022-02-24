Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 484 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $100,815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,269,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,797,000 after buying an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

D stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.