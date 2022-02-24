Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 25,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,026. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

