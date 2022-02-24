iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF makes up 2.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,377,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

AOK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,725. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.