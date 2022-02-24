Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 482 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,470. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

